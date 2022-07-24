Police investigating fatal single-vehicle collision in Columbia

COLUMBIA — Howard County Police are investigating a single-vehicle collision in Columbia early Sunday morning.

According to police, approximately 2:08 a.m., a 2017 Toyota Corolla was traveling southbound on Broken Land Parkway just south of Cradlerock Way when it left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a tree.

The driver, a juvenile female, was pronounced dead at the scene. An adult male passenger was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with serious injuries.

Southbound Broken Land Parkway was closed between Cradlerock Way and Snowden River Parkway for approximately four hours.