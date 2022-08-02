Watch Now
Police investigating shootout on B-W Pkwy, minor in third car injured by debris

Posted at 7:01 PM, Aug 02, 2022
BALTIMORE  — The U.S. National Park Police are investigating a shootout between two cars on Baltimore-Washington Parkway in the area south of 202.

Tuesday afternoon, around 1:45 p.m., police responded to a shooting between two cars on the highway in the D.C. area.

Police say a third car that was uninvolved was struck with a bullet and a minor was hurt after being struck with debris. The minor received non-life threatening injuries as a result.

The family declined medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to call 202-379-4877 or email USPP_tipline@nps.gov

