Police investigating Saturday afternoon homicide in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS — On Saturday, at 2:48 p.m., officers with the Annapolis Police Department responded to the 1000 block of Spa Road for a welfare check.

When officers arrived, they located a deceased adult female victim inside an apartment with signs of trauma to her upper body.

The victim is identified as Erica Bonora, 39, of Annapolis.

Officers learned that the victim's vehicle, a 2011 Nissan SUV, was missing.

Hours later officers located the vehicle occupied in the area of Spa Rd and Forest Dr. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle and the occupant fled from police.

Officers pursued the vehicle until the occupant crashed his vehicle into a tractor trailer in Prince George's County while trying to evade the police.

The occupant was transported to an area hospital and is considered a person of interest.

Detectives are investigating this incident that does not appear to be a random act. This is an active and fluid investigation and urge anyone with information about this incident to contact detectives at 410-260-3439.

You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip.

