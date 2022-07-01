Hairdresser, client dodge budgets in shooting at NW Baltimore apartment complex

A hairdresser was inside an apartment working on a client when shots were fired through the building.

Fortunately, they were not in the room where they bullets struck and no one was injured.

However, police are investigating the shooting at an apartment complex in the 1500 block of Argyle Avenue in Northwest Baltimore

A portion of the street is blocked off by police tape.

Police investigating after shots fired in the Upton neighborhood.



21 evidence markers on the ground in the 1500 blk of Argyle Ave.



Reports that apt windows on Pennsylvania Ave were hit.



21 evidence markers on the ground in the 1500 blk of Argyle Ave.

Reports that apt windows on Pennsylvania Ave were hit.

At least 21 evidence markers on are the ground.

No other information was provided.

