Hairdresser, client dodge budgets in shooting at NW Baltimore apartment complex

Posted at 4:17 PM, Jul 01, 2022
A hairdresser was inside an apartment working on a client when shots were fired through the building.

Fortunately, they were not in the room where they bullets struck and no one was injured.

However, police are investigating the shooting at an apartment complex in the 1500 block of Argyle Avenue in Northwest Baltimore

A portion of the street is blocked off by police tape.

At least 21 evidence markers on are the ground.

No other information was provided.

