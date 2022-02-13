Police investigating non-fatal shooting in Columbia

COLUMBIA — Howard County police are investigating a non-fatal shooting in Columbia Sunday afternoon in which two people were shot.

Both victims have non-life-threatening injuries.

At approximately 3:06 p.m., police responded to the 5300 block of Village Center Drive (in the Wilde Lake Village Center) for a report of shots fired. Police located a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center.

A short time later, a male victim walked into Howard County General Hospital with a gunshot wound. Police determined that he also had been shot at the village center.

Police do not have any suspect information and continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.