Police: Husband shot wife before turning gun on himself in Westminster

WESTMINSTER — Police in Westminster continue to investigate a domestic related shooting and suicide.

On the morning of March 11, officers were called to do a welfare check at a home in the 200 block of Hobbits Lane.

There police found 46-year-old William Skillin inside a car in the garage, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

His wife, 39-year-old Mary Skillin, was then discovered inside a second car suffering from gunshot wounds.

She was taken to Shock Trauma Center, where she remains in critical but stable condition.

A child was located unharmed inside the couple's home.

Investigators believe a dispute led William to shoot his wife before turning the gun on himself.