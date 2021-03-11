Menu

Police: Husband shot wife before turning gun on himself in Westminster

Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 5:12 PM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 11:12:11-04

WESTMINSTER — Police in Westminster continue to investigate a domestic related shooting and suicide.

On the morning of March 11, officers were called to do a welfare check at a home in the 200 block of Hobbits Lane.

There police found 46-year-old William Skillin inside a car in the garage, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

His wife, 39-year-old Mary Skillin, was then discovered inside a second car suffering from gunshot wounds.

She was taken to Shock Trauma Center, where she remains in critical but stable condition.

A child was located unharmed inside the couple's home.

Investigators believe a dispute led William to shoot his wife before turning the gun on himself.

