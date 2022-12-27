Police investigating teen shot during Monday night robbery

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are investigating a juvenile shot Monday night

Police responded to the 3700 block of Mount Pleasant Street for a shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 16-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The juvenile male was transported to the hospital for his injuries.

Police believe the victim was shot during a robbery in the unit block of South Highland Street.

Southeast District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup