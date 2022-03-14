Police investigating how a 14-year-old ended up shot inside a shed in Glen Burnie

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Police in Anne Arundel County are investigating after a 14-year-old was shot Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 5:30pm on a property in the 300 block of 9th Avenue SE, in Glen Burnie.

The boy told police he was in a shed with two people, one of them he apparently knew and the other he didn't.

At some point, the person he didn't know allegedly racked a firearm and shot the boy in the lower body.

It's unclear if it was on purpose. Police have didn't say if they have identified the individual or plan to file charges.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information should call 410-222-6135 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.