BALTIMORE — Police are investigating a deadly shooting tonight.

Here's a look at where it happened on Wilkens Avenue.

Last night officers say they found a 36 year-old man on the ground and he had been shot in the chest.

Crews rushed him to the hospital but he died a short time later.

Homicide detectives are looking into this death and say they might know who is responsible for the shooting.

If you have any information about this shooting, call police.