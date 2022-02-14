Police investigating double shooting in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Police are investigating a double shooting in Northeast Baltimore that left two people injured.

At approximately 7:54 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of East Belvedere Avenue to investigate a reported shooting.

When officers arrived at the location they observed a 19-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to an area hospital by ambulance.

While at the scene a second victim walked into an area hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

The 23 year-old was also wounded on Ramblewood Road.

Northeast District Shooting detectives responded to the scene and assumed control over the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators , at 410-396-2444.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS Maryland website.

