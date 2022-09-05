Police investigating armed carjacking in Millersville

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY — Police in Anne Arundel County are investigating a carjacking that caused two accidents, one with a police car.

According to police, on September 4 at approximately 8:00p.m., officers responded to a reported carjacking in the 600 block of Waterwheel Lane in Millersville.

The victim told police that after he parked his vehicle and while trying to remove his child from the car, he was approached by three suspects with handguns.

The suspects demanded property from the victim, which he handed over. The victim was allowed to remove his child from the car.

All three suspects entered the victims car and fled.

About 15 minutes later at 8:15p.m., police spotted the stolen car being driven in the area of Nolpark Court in Millersville.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but the suspects sped off, striking a police vehicle.

The suspects then struck another vehicle before becoming disabled.

All three of the suspects bailed out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

After a brief foot pursuit, Wesley Tydings, 18, of Glen Burnie, was taken into custody.

The remaining suspects were unable to be located but are described as:

Suspect #1:

Black male, slim build, between late teens and mid 20's, approximately 5'-05” and 6'-00”, last seen wearing a purple bandana covering his mouth area, black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and unknown shoes. Armed with a black/silver handgun.

Suspect #2:

Black male, slim build, between late teens and mid 20's, approximately 5'-05” and 6'-00”, last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and unknown shoes. Armed with a black/silver handgun.

During the vehicle search, a loaded handgun was found.

The suspect that was apprehended was arrested and charged accordingly.

There were no physical injuries reported as a result of either of the vehicle collisions.

Eastern District detectives are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-6145 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip-Line at (410) 222-4700.

