BALTIMORE — City police are investigating an aggravated assault.

A man suffered a head injury after being hit with an object.

This happened just after ten last night in the 24-hundred block of Washington Boulevard in Southwest Baltimore.

The 29-year-old victim was taken to the hospital.

Detectives say he had been arguing with a family member.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.