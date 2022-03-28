Police investigating a shooting that injured a 15-year-old boy

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Sunday morning around 2:45 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting that injured a teenager.

The victim, a 15-year-old boy, reported that he was walking from a friend's house in the area of Elvaton Road and Highland Drive in Glen Burnie. He heard six shots and got hit by one of them.

Unfamiliar with the area, he was unable to provide an exact location to officers. After checking the area, officers couldn't find any damage from projectiles.

This investigation is ongoing.