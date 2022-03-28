Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police investigating a shooting that injured a 15-year-old boy

Crime Scene
WRTV photo.
Crime Scene
Posted at 12:51 PM, Mar 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-28 12:51:01-04

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Sunday morning around 2:45 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting that injured a teenager.

The victim, a 15-year-old boy, reported that he was walking from a friend's house in the area of Elvaton Road and Highland Drive in Glen Burnie. He heard six shots and got hit by one of them.

Unfamiliar with the area, he was unable to provide an exact location to officers. After checking the area, officers couldn't find any damage from projectiles.

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019