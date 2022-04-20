Watch
Police investigate two murders in Baltimore within 40 minutes

Dave Detling
Posted at 10:27 PM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 22:29:49-04

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police responded to two murders within 40 minutes of each other Tuesday evening.

Officers were called to 1800 block of Ramsey Street around 8:20 p.m. A man was found in the 300 block of S. Monroe Street in South Baltimore. with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Then, around 8:55 p.m., officers found a 40-year-old man with a gunshot to his head in the 3100 block of Oakford Avenue in Northwest Baltimore. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Homicide detectives are investigating this murder and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

