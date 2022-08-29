Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police investigate shooting in Glen Burnie that leaves one person dead

Police
WPIX
Police
Posted at 12:48 PM, Aug 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-29 12:48:59-04

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md.  — On August 26, police responded to the rear of 604 Crain Highway for reports of a shooting.

The victim was identified as Darius Davon Matthews, 29, of Glen Burnie.

During the investigation, The Anne Arundel County Police Homicide Unit were able to identify a person of interest who was taken into custody on unrelated charges.

Furthermore, evidence was recovered from the scene that indicated this was a targeted incident.

There are no outstanding suspects and no ongoing threat to the public.

The investigation is sill active and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019