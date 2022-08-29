Police investigate shooting in Glen Burnie that leaves one person dead

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — On August 26, police responded to the rear of 604 Crain Highway for reports of a shooting.

The victim was identified as Darius Davon Matthews, 29, of Glen Burnie.

During the investigation, The Anne Arundel County Police Homicide Unit were able to identify a person of interest who was taken into custody on unrelated charges.

Furthermore, evidence was recovered from the scene that indicated this was a targeted incident.

There are no outstanding suspects and no ongoing threat to the public.

The investigation is sill active and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731.