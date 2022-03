GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Police are investigating after a 17-year-old girl was shot overnight Thursday in Glen Burnie.

It happened just after 4am in the 6000 block of Harris Heights.

Anne Arundel County detectives believe the teen was targeted, but didn't say why.

The victim is expected to survive.

There is no word on a potential motive or suspect.

Anyone with information should call 410-222-6135 or the anonymous Tip Line at 410-222-4700.