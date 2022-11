PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY — Police in Prince George's County are investigating the circumstances behind a fatal stabbing that occurred late Saturday night.

Officers responded to a call to the 8100 block of 15th Avenue for reports of a cutting.

When they arrived on scene, they located a man suffering from trauma to the body.

He was taken to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing, no motive has been established at this time.