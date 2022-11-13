Police investigate fatal shooting of 13-year-old in Prince George's County

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY — The Homicide Unit in Prince George's County is investigating a shooting in Prince George's County that left one person dead.

On November 8, officers responded to a home in the 2100 block of Jameson Street.

When they arrived, they discovered a victim suffering from gunshot wounds, the victim was identified as 13-year-old Jayz Agnew.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced clinically deceased on November 11.

Police have not determined a motive at this time.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.