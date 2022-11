BALTIMORE — Baltimore City police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in the Northwest district.

On Sunday morning at 9:24 a.m., officers responded to the 3700 block of West Rogers Avenue for multiple reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, police located a man suffering from a gunshot wound, he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.