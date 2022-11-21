Watch Now
Police investigates death of 17-year-old in Prince George's County

Posted at 2:28 PM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 15:04:14-05

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY — Prince George's County Police are investigating the death of a 17-year-old in Takoma Park.

On November 15, at 12:30 p.m., skeletal remains were discovered in a wooded area near the 1600 block of Drexel Street.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed the identity of the victim to be Rosa Diaz-Santos.

According to a release by the Prince George's County Police Department, an autopsy ruled the manner of death a homicide.

A motive has not been named and no suspects have been identified.

Police are asking for anyone with information relevant to the investigation to contact detectives at 301-516-2512.

