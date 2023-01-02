Police investigate deadly shooting in Prince George's County

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY — Police are investigating the circumstances behind a deadly shooting in Capitol Heights on New Years Eve.

Officers were called to the 20th block of Chamber Avenue for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, police located the victim, 36-year-old Akeem Garrison, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at there scene.

A motive has not yet been determined.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this incident.