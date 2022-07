DUNDALK, Md. — A person was shot and killed Monday morning in Dundalk.

The shooting happened around 11:10 a.m. in the area of Randolph and Martell avenues.

A man who had been shot was taken to the hospital where he died.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-307-2020, or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.