BALTIMORE — Today around 7:19 p.m., officers were called to investigate an unresponsive individual floating in the water near the 1800 block of Annapolis Road.

The fire department recovered the body from the water and the individual was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Medical Examiner's Office transported the body for an autopsy to determine a cause of death.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

This investigation is currently ongoing.