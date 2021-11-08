Watch
Police investigate 3 shot in Owings Mills Sunday evening

Jose Luis Magana/AP
Yellow crime tape blocks off an area. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Posted at 8:43 PM, Nov 07, 2021
OWINGS MILLS — Baltimore County police are investigating a triple shooting in Owings Mills Sunday afternoon.

According to police, just after 6:30 p.m. officers responded to the unit block of Merino Court in reference to a shooting that occurred in the area of Gwynnswood Road in Owings Mills.

Officers located 3 victims who were all transported to local hospitals in unknown condition and Violent Crimes Detectives have been notified to investigate this incident.

Updated information will be provided when it becomes available.

