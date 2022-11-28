Police initiative aims to provide a safe space for LGBTQIA+ hate crime victims

BALTIMORE — A police led initiative to protect LGBTQIA+ residents in Baltimore County, who have been the victim of a hate crime.

Community members, local businesses and schools are all being recruited to help out.

The program centers on “Safe Space” decals placed on the outside of different locations throughout the county.

It indicates that any victims are welcome there to safely call for help and wait for police.

Anyone wishing to participate can register to obtain a free decal.

"This symbol carries some important responsibilities that will greatly assist in protecting LGBTQIA+ victims of crime," police said in a press release. "LGBTQIA+ victims will recognize that the Safe Space symbol indicates your business or organization is willing to assist them."

The department on Monday also named detective Jimmy Waites as their first LGBTQIA+ community liaison to serve as a special point of contact between residents and police.