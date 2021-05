ROCKVILLE, Md. — Police in Rockville are searching for a raccoon that reportedly attacked a dog and child Monday morning.

The dog was bitten first near College Gardens Park, in the 600 block of College Parkway.

Later around 11 am, the raccoon attacked again.

This time involving a child in Kinship Park, in the 200 block of N. Washington Street.

If you see a raccoon acting aggressively, police say leave the scene and call 911.