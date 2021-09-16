Police in Laurel looking for suspects accused of breaking into home, abducting victim

LAUREL, Md. — Police in Laurel say armed suspects broke into a home Wednesday afternoon, abducted a resident, and forced them to withdrawal money from several ATMs.

It happened around 1pm in the 8200 block of Londonberry Court.

Three suspects reportedly forced their way in and proceeded to steal personal items belonging to the victims.

Two of the suspects then allegedly abducted one victim and drove him to different ATM locations where he was forced to withdrawal money.

That victim was eventually found unharmed near the 495 beltway and interstate 95.

Meanwhile back at the house, the third suspect took off with another vehicle.

No one was injured during the incident.

It's unclear if the victims knew the suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 301-498-0092 or email LPDtips@laurel.md.us.

