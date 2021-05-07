Watch
Police in Delaware, Maryland continue search for potentially armed fugitives along state line

Police lights
Posted at 3:34 PM, May 07, 2021
DOVER, De. — Police in Delaware and Maryland are continuing their search for two fugitives connected to a shooting investigation in Dover.

Officials say 23-year-old Rahiem Jackson and Maya Hairston, 24, twice led officers on a car chase along the state line, Thursday night.

The two were last spotted running into the woods on Joe Meltz Road in the Warwick area of Cecil County, Maryland.

Police placed the neighborhood on lock down, as several different agencies from both states unsuccessfully searched six hours for the suspects.

According to police, they may be operating a significantly damaged white BMW 328 with Delaware registration 457987.

Rahiem Jackson and Maya Hairston

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7111 or call 911.

