Police identify man whose body was found in North Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Police release the identity of the man whose body was found in the 2200 block of Falls Road on Monday.

The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Darius Brockington.

The death has been ruled a homicide.

This incident was one of multiple shootings that occurred on Monday. Four people were killed after the holiday weekend.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100.

To remain anonymous, contact 1-866-7LOCK-UP.