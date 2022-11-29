Police identify and arrest rapist in 41-year-old case in Montgomery Co.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — The Montgomery County Department of Police Major Crimes Division has arrested a North Carolina man for a rape and sexual assault committed more than 40 years ago.

In March 2022, Cold Case detectives Alyson Dupouy, Tara Augustin and forensic specialists from the Montgomery County Crime Lab submitted evidence for an open rape to the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) for additional testing.

The rape case was from April 1981.

On Monday, October 31, a search of the FBI's National DNA Index System (NDIS), connected the DNA to 65-year-old Marion Edward Pearson, Jr.

Pearson, Jr. lived in Prince George's County and visited the University of Maryland/ College Park area frequently. Between 1980 and 1999, he had been arrested several times for assault, indecent exposure and peeping-tom.

Montgomery County Police Department

He recently served 22 years in a North Carolina prison for a series of first-degree rapes and was released in 2020.

On April 20, 1981, a woman was assaulted and raped near the 1800 block of University of Boulevard West in Silver Spring.

On, June 13, 1981, a second victim was attacked and sexually assaulted in the area of Connecticut Avenue near Denfield Road in Silver Spring. The suspect description and pattern were similar to the April 20 rape.

These rapes occured while Pearson, Jr. lived in Prince George's County.

Based on the CODIS match and similarities in the two cases, detectives obtained a search warrant for Pearson. He was charged with first-degree rape, false imprisonment, robbery, and assault.

He was arrested without incident on Monday, November 28, 2022.

Currently, Pearson, Jr. is awaiting extradition to Maryland.

Due to his extensive criminal history, detectives believe there are more victims.