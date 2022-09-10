Watch Now
Police identified the five people found dead inside a Cecil County home

WMAR Staff
Posted at 2:27 PM, Sep 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-10 14:54:49-04

ELK MILLS, Md. — Police have identified the family that was found shot dead in their Cecil County home. On Friday, police responded to a home on Hebron Court in Elk Mills.

When they arrived, they discovered one adult woman, now identified as 37-year-old Tara Devina Ricker Milligan, and three children, 14-year-old Teresa Milligan, 11-year-old Nora Milligan, and 8-year-old Finn Milligan, dead, all whose bodies were discovered in different areas of the house.

Investigators did recover a semi-automatic gun next to the fifth person, an adult man, who was also found dead inside the home. He has been identified as 39-year-old Marcus Edward Milligan.

During a Friday press conference, the Sheriff's Office said they were not yet ready to rule on a motive, including the possibility of murder-suicide.

There was no prior history of police being called to the home. Officials also added there was no threat to the community, although four schools in the area were temporarily placed on a code yellow, heightened state of awareness.

