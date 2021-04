BALTIMORE — A human foot was found in a West Baltimore dumpster last week.

Baltimore City Police confirmed a human foot was found in a dumpster in the 1000 block of W. North Ave on April 14.

A couple was " dumpster diving," when a woman came a cross a bag. Her boyfriend then found part of a human foot inside.

BPD said they have not yet identified the victim and have made no arrests so far.

We will update this story as we learn more information.