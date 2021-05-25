Police hope tattoos help identify woman pulled from water at Sandy Point

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Natural Resources Police need help identifying a woman who was pulled from the water Sunday at Sandy Point State Park.

Officials say the woman was unresponsive and taken to a hospital where she remains in critical condition.

She has several notable tattoos on her body which investigators hope will lead to someone being able to identify her.

On the left wrist is a "30" tattoo.

The left upper outer arm has a hummingbird tattoo with with "Rekha" written below it. That same word is also tattooed on her upper left chest area.

A full sleeve of tattoos covers the woman's right arm. Angels make up the upper and lower portions with flowers in the middle.

Live Strong is tattooed on her stomach with another possible one of a flower on the back.

Police describe the woman as Hispanic, between the ages of 30-35, with brown hair and eyes, and around 5'2 and 117 pounds.

Here are some pictures of the tattoos provided by police.

MDNR Police

MDNR Police

Anyone with information should call Corporal Leonard at 443-775-9692 or 410-260-8888.