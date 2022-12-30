Police: Robbery suspects trick Severn man into believing they found his lost dog

SEVERN, Md. — Police in Anne Arundel County are looking for a group of five teenagers that allegedly assaulted and robbed a man.

The suspects are accused of tricking the victim into believing that they had found his lost dog.

It all started December 29 when the victim received a phone call from someone regarding the reward he'd offered for the dog's location.

Police say the victim later went to meet the supposed caller in the area of Stillmeadows Drive and Dove Court in Severn.

That's when he was reportedly approached and attacked by the group of teens.

They ended up leaving the victim battered and robbing him of $250 before fleeing the scene.

"They seemingly took advantage of the reward offer to rob the victim, figuring he would have the cash with him,” said Anne Arundel County Police Spokesman Marc Limansky.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-222-6155 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.