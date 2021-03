FREDERICK, Md. — Maryland State Police say they've arrested a Frederick County Public Schools substitute teacher, for allegedly distributing and possessing child pornography.

Daniel Elieze Valentin-Morales, 27, was arrested Thursday at his Frederick home, and is being held without bail at the County Detention Center.

Courtesy of Maryland State Police

Police started investigating Valentin-Morales back in August 2020.

Right now investigators have no evidence that he had any inappropriate contact with children in the school system.