Police found a six-year-old girl hanging from stairwell tangled in a purse strap

BALTIMORE — Police are investigating the circumstances behind a young girl being found hanging from a stairwell entangled in a purse strap.

Officers responded to the 700 block of North Longwood Street where they had reports of an injured child.

When police arrived, they located a six-year-old girl hanging from the stairwell by a purse with the strap tangled around her.

Medical personnel transported the girl to an area hospital, her condition is currently unknown.

The investigation is open and ongoing.

At this moment, investigators do not believe foul play to be a factor.