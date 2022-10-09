Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police found a six-year-old girl hanging from stairwell tangled in a purse strap

Police
WPIX
Police
Posted at 3:40 PM, Oct 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-09 15:40:03-04

BALTIMORE  — Police are investigating the circumstances behind a young girl being found hanging from a stairwell entangled in a purse strap.

Officers responded to the 700 block of North Longwood Street where they had reports of an injured child.

When police arrived, they located a six-year-old girl hanging from the stairwell by a purse with the strap tangled around her.

Medical personnel transported the girl to an area hospital, her condition is currently unknown.

The investigation is open and ongoing.

At this moment, investigators do not believe foul play to be a factor.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019