Police found 5 dead while investigating reports of shooting in Charles Co.

Posted at 8:32 PM, Nov 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-04 20:32:27-04

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — The Charles County Sheriff's Office and La Plata Police Department are investigating an incident in Charles County that killed five people.

Around 4:00 p.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Wildflower Drive in La Plata for the report of a shooting.

Police say when they entered the home, they found five people dead. All of the victim are adults.

Investigators haven't determined the identities of any of these victims as of now.

According to police, the incident is isolated to the residence.

There's no word on possible suspects at this time.

This story will continue to be updated.

