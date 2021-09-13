Police find unidentified man suffering from gunshot wounds

BALTIMORE — On Sunday, just before 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the 3900 block of Cottage Avenue to investigate a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found an unidentified male suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medics were summoned to the location and transported the victim to an area hospital.

Due to the severity of the victim’s injuries, homicide detectives were requested and assumed control over the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Northern District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2455.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

