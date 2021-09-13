Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police find unidentified man suffering from gunshot wounds

items.[0].image.alt
WRTV photo.
Crime Scene
Posted at 10:26 PM, Sep 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-12 22:26:25-04

BALTIMORE — On Sunday, just before 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the 3900 block of Cottage Avenue to investigate a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found an unidentified male suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medics were summoned to the location and transported the victim to an area hospital.

Due to the severity of the victim’s injuries, homicide detectives were requested and assumed control over the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Northern District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2455.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019