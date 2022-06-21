Police Executive Research Forum announced paid HBCU internship

BALTIMORE — The Police Executive Research Forum or "PERF" has announced a new paid HBCU internship with the Baltimore Police Department, Coppin State and Morgan State University.

The new program exposes students to the less flashy aspects of policing like analytics, finance and journalism.

It came as the answer to one question.

"How does a police department here in Baltimore take advantage of the incredible talent that is growing up in this city at these two incredible institutions to make the kind of difference and bring about the transformation in police administration that we all embrace,"said David Wilson, Morgan State University President.

The first of its kind, the program is a pilot of a larger one that is planned to be expanded nationwide.