Police: Edgewood driver fatally strikes 5-year-old crossing street with father before fleeing scene

EDGEWOOD, Md. — An Edgewood driver could face charges after allegedly striking and killing a 5-year-old boy crossing the street with his father, and fleeing the scene.

It happened around 10:45 Thursday night on Route 24 at Edgewood Road.

Maryland State Police say 35-year-old James Marnell Sanders was trying to cross Route 24 with his son Trayln, when they were both struck by a Toyota believed to be driven by Corey James Maddox Jr., 30.

Maddox reportedly drove away and was later found and taken in for questioning. Trayln died at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, while his dad was flown to Shock Trauma in unknown condition.

Investigators don't believe Sanders was using a crosswalk when crossing the street. Route 24 was closed for just shy of three hours following the crash.

The Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office will make a final decision on whether to charge Maddox.