Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police dispatcher allegedly forged doctors notes to get paid sick leave while working other job

items.[0].image.alt
Anne Arundel County Police
anne arundel county police 2.jpg
Posted at 11:06 AM, Oct 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-11 12:24:29-04

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A police dispatcher with Anne Arundel County is accused of lying about an illness to get out of work while still getting paid.

Brandy Quarles, 27, allegedly forged multiple doctors notes back in June that claimed she needed extended sick leave through July.

Police say Quarles actually used that paid "sick leave," so she could train with a new agency that had just hired her.

It's estimated Quarles made $4,300.00 from Anne Arundel County while working for the other agency.

Quarles has since been fired from her position after spending more than three-years with the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

She was issued a criminal summons on September 29 to appear in court.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019