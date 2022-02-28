Watch
Police discover missing Baltimore man shot to death

Posted at 9:41 AM, Feb 28, 2022
BALTIMORE — A missing Baltimore man has been found dead.

On Sunday evening, police found 23-year-old Christian Jackson with a gunshot wound to the head in the 2200 block of Talbot Road.

Officers were initially called to the area to assist with towing a vehicle.

Jackson had been reported missing on February 15, from the 1200 block of McElderry Street.

At the time, police put out a description of Jackson’s 2005 Chrysler Town and Country van, but it's unclear if that's the vehicle that was being towed.

No information on a potential motive or suspect has been released.

Anyone with information can call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

