Police departments in Maryland to receive $122.5 million in funding

As part of his Re-Fund the Police Initiative, Governor Larry Hogan on Wednesday awarded another $122.5 million to different law enforcement agencies throughout the state.

The funds which are made possible by the State Aid for Police Protection program are meant to be used in a variety of ways including officer salary and wages, equipment, technology upgrades, investigative tools, operating expenses, contractual services, vehicle operation and maintenance costs.

Money will be distributed based on a formula that considers jurisdictional population, the number of police officers in an agency, and taxable income of that jurisdiction.

Legislation passed during the 2022 legislative session requires a review of Uniform Crime Reporting statistics when deciding whether to increase funding for in Fiscal Year 2023.

“Prioritized by our budget, this record 60% increase in funding will help police officers and the communities they serve in every jurisdiction in Maryland,” said Governor Hogan. “We will continue to do everything in our power to support law enforcement and to provide our men and women in uniform with the tools they need to keep Marylanders safe.”