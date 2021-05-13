Police: Delivery driver run over by her own car as it was being stolen in Abingdon

ABINGDON — A delivery driver was run over by her car as it was being stolen from her in Abingdon Wednesday night.

At about 10:12 p.m., deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 300 block of Logan Court in Abingdon for the report of an assault and motor vehicle theft.

When deputies arrived, they found the woman being treated by medics for injuries to her lower body.

Information obtained at the scene indicated the victim was in the area delivering food. She left her vehicle parked in the street with the keys in the ignition when an unknown man jumped into the front seat to steal it.

The victim tried to stop the theft, hitting the suspect at least once. During the struggle, the suspect placed the vehicle in gear, knocked the victim to the ground, and ran her over as he drove away in her vehicle.

She was taken to a regional trauma center for treatment of serious, but what are believed to be non-life-threatening, injuries.

The investigation was assumed by detectives from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division.

Investigators from the Forensic Services Unit responded to the area to collect and preserve physical evidence in support of the investigation.

Detectives are still trying to locate the vehicle, described as a black 2015 Mazda CX5 with a Maryland registration of 7DG0851.

Anyone with information about this crime, or who may have video of the incident, is asked to call the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 443-409-3302.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may report their information through Metro Crime Stoppers Tipline at 1-866-7Lockup.

If the information you provide leads to the arrest and indictment of the individuals responsible for this crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000. Submit a tip online at www.p3tips.com.