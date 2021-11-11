Watch
Police continue investigation into alleged squeegee attack downtown

Posted at 4:16 PM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 17:15:05-05

BALTIMORE — An alleged squeegee attack on a 60-year-old man in downtown Baltimore, has some drivers hesitant around those commonly seen washing car windows at busy city intersections.

It happened about three weeks in the afternoon around President and Lombard Streets.

The victim told police a guy out there with a squeegee started arguing and hit him over the head with it.

He required medical attention but is expected to recover.

The incident is one of many squeegee related assaults over recent years, but some drivers we spoke to are still okay with giving them money.

"No they never like aggressive like doing something bad – if its adults I just close the window its like a little scary but kids no kids fine," said Madia Isaenko.

Another motorist seemed to have mixed opinions.

"They have their days some of them they’re okay some of them they could be aggressive but for the most part their alright."

Police have made no arrest in this particular case.

