Police Commissioner on the scene of triple shooting in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Police Commissioner Michael Harrison and his detectives are investigating a non-fatal triple shooting.
The shooting took place in the 900 block of North Broadway around 10:27 a.m.
This remains under investigation.
