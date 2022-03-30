Watch
Police Commissioner on the scene of triple shooting in East Baltimore

Crime Scene on Broadway
Baltimore Police Department
Crime Scene on Broadway
Posted at 11:39 AM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 11:39:21-04

BALTIMORE — Police Commissioner Michael Harrison and his detectives are investigating a non-fatal triple shooting.

The shooting took place in the 900 block of North Broadway around 10:27 a.m.

This remains under investigation.

