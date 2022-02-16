Police charge alleged Westminster serial thief for third time in less than a year

WESTMINSTER, Md. — For a third time in less than a year, police in Westminster have charged a man they say repeatedly steals from parked cars in neighborhoods.

Donald A. Ealy was arrested February 16 with stolen property in his possession, following a spree of thefts in the area of Fitzhugh Avenue.

Police suspect he may have been responsible for similar crimes in the area of Bell Road between February 14 and 15.

This was Ealy's third run-in with police in less than a year.

Back in June 2021, he was hit with 18 charges for tampering and stealing from cars.

At the time police identified Ealy through neighborhood surveillance video, and recovered more stolen property from a hotel room he'd been staying in.

Less than a month before that, Ealy faced 13 other charges for more theft incidents throughout Westminster.

Ealy is currently being held at the Carroll County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.