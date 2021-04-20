Police charge 15-year-old in Glen Burnie carjacking

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A 15-year-old girl has been charged in connection to a carjacking in Glen Burnie Monday night.

It happened in the 100 block of Warwickshire Lane, while a woman parked her car.

The teen and a male approached the victim, allegedly pushed her down and took her keys before fleeing in the vehicle.

Police later found the stolen 2020 Buick Encore in the 5600 block of Sagra Road in Baltimore City.

There, officers took the teen into custody and charged her with a juvenile citation of Carjacking, Robbery, assault and theft.

The male suspect was not located.

Police say the victim was not hurt.

Anyone with information should call 410-222-6135 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.