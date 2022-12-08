Watch Now
Police catch burglary in progress at Annapolis BMW dealership

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Police believe they caught a car dealership burglary as it was taking place in Annapolis.

Overnight Thursday Anne Arundel County officers noticed a pair of suspicious vehicles in the BMW of Annapolis lot.

As police began to investigate, the vehicles fled from Old Mill Bottom Road onto westbound Route 50.

One turned out to be a stolen blue BMW X6, which was later found abandoned on Tidewater Colony Road. Police say the vehicle was not taken from the car dealership during the burglary.

The other vehicle, a white BMW SUV, has still not been located. Detectives are working to determine whether it was stolen.

Meanwhile back at the dealership, investigators discovered two BMWs on the showroom floor with their engines running.

There was also apparent damage to the building, indicating a burglary.

So far no suspects have been arrested. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-222-6145 or the Tip Line at 410-222-3502.

