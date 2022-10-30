Police: Car crash in Baltimore County could be linked to a shooting

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County police are investigating a shooting in the 900 block of Holgate Drive, and a vehicle crash in the area of Sugarwood Circle and Hartland Road.

When they arrived, officers located a vehicle occupied by two people, one of them was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Detectives with both the Baltimore County Police Department and the Violent crimes unit believe the two incidents are related.

They are currently investigating whether this was a targeted incident.

Anyone with who may have information on the incidents are asked to contact 410-307-2020.